The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to host his premier pay-per-view, the UFC 300, and will be the MMA Promotion's grandest event ever. The fight card is still in the works and is anticipated to be one of the biggest ones ever. It is all set to be a blast at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But the fight card is still missing out on a main event, and it is yet to be determined which MMA superstars will be in action. While Khamzat Chimaev was expected to put his title on the line against Dricus de Plessis, it doesn't look like he will be a part of the main event.

Khamzat Chimaev drops a bombshell, reveals he won't be a part of UFC 300

Major rumours regarding Khamzat Chimaev were circulating when MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani disclosed that the undefeated striker could possibly clash against either Dricus du Plessis or Welterweight champ Leon Edwards, and it was anticipated to be the main event of UFC 300. However, with the observance of Ramadan finishing just a few days before UFC 300, Chimaev has stated that he will be unavailable for the Ultimate Fighting Championship spectacle.

“I will fight everybody. Leon [Edwards], [Dricus] du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300,“ Chimaev told MMA Uncensored.

“Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia. I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore,” he added.

Since Khamzat Chimaev will not be available for UFC 300 in Las Vegas, the Chechen MMA fighter could be in action when the UFC makes his debut trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 22nd, 2024.

In 2022, Chimaev squared off against Gilbert Burns in what turned out to be his last welterweight match. Chimaev then faced Kevin Holland at catchweight before switching to middleweight during his most recent matchup with Kamaru Usman. However, Khamzat won't be competing because he will be wrapping up a month-long fast before the fight, so the UFC needs to come up with a plan as quickly as possible.