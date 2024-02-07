English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:42 IST

'I don't care': Khamzat Chimaev furious with UFC CEO Dana White for pushing him behind in the queue

Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his disappointment with UFC CEO Dana White for not putting him in front of the queue for the Middleweight title shot.

Prateek Arya
Khamzat Chimaev and Dana White
Khamzat Chimaev and Dana White | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Khamzat Chimaev's journey inside the UFC's Octagon hasn't been anything short of spectacular. After completing four years in the UFC, and defeating some of the foremost opponents in the process, it is safe to state that the hype train has developed into an established dominant commute. At UFC 294, Borz defeated the former UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the Middleweight division. Following the win, a shot at the title seemed a certainty but as per Dana White, Chimaev is not in the present title picture.

3 things you need to know

  • Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294
  • Chimaev demands a Middleweight title shot
  • Dricus du Plessis is the current king of the Middleweight

Also Read | Dricus Du Plessis outpoints Sean Strickland to win UFC 297

Khamzat Chimaev disgruntled with Dana White

Dricus du Plessis, who recently captured the UFC Middleweight title fancies the challenge of Israel Adesanya. UFC CEO Dana White has reacted positively to the call-out of Stillknocks, keeping Chimaev at bay. 

In an interview with ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev voiced his disappointment with Dana White and wants him to keep his word.

"They promised me, that after the Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don't know what's going on. I heard Dana White say, 'I don't think Khamzat is next for the title.' That's bullsh*t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it. I’m the guy who always answers for my words so I don’t care if it’s some president or something, like a king. If you give me your word, you have to answer for that."

Also Read | Du Plessis challenges Israel Adesanya after capturing UFC title

Khamzat Chimaev" A force to reckon with

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 13-0 in MMA, and so far he has proven to be a force to reckon with. On paper, the closest, who has ever come to beating him has been Gilbert Burns. Chimaev is seemingly ready to compete again, and it would be intriguing to see who he fights next. Whether it will be a title shot or a fight against Paulo Costa, what do you think?

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:42 IST

