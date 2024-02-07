Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev's journey inside the UFC's Octagon hasn't been anything short of spectacular. After completing four years in the UFC, and defeating some of the foremost opponents in the process, it is safe to state that the hype train has developed into an established dominant commute. At UFC 294, Borz defeated the former UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the Middleweight division. Following the win, a shot at the title seemed a certainty but as per Dana White, Chimaev is not in the present title picture.

Khamzat Chimaev disgruntled with Dana White

Dricus du Plessis, who recently captured the UFC Middleweight title fancies the challenge of Israel Adesanya. UFC CEO Dana White has reacted positively to the call-out of Stillknocks, keeping Chimaev at bay.

In an interview with ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev voiced his disappointment with Dana White and wants him to keep his word.

"They promised me, that after the Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don't know what's going on. I heard Dana White say, 'I don't think Khamzat is next for the title.' That's bullsh*t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it. I’m the guy who always answers for my words so I don’t care if it’s some president or something, like a king. If you give me your word, you have to answer for that."

Khamzat Chimaev" A force to reckon with

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 13-0 in MMA, and so far he has proven to be a force to reckon with. On paper, the closest, who has ever come to beating him has been Gilbert Burns. Chimaev is seemingly ready to compete again, and it would be intriguing to see who he fights next. Whether it will be a title shot or a fight against Paulo Costa, what do you think?