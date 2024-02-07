Advertisement

The UFC Vegas series continues and will reach to its 85th edition this week. The event features a delectable fight card, with fights from the Middleweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions, etc. lined up. Our focus is on the main event of the show, which is a Middleweight contest between two of the foremost 185-pounders in UFC. Roman Dolidze, who is itching to get into the title contention will face the fighter with a similar motive, Nassourdine Imavov.

Ahead of the fight, republicworld.com caught up with one-half of the main event picture, Roman Dolidze. Dolidze, who had an unfortunate 2023, with opponents sustaining an injury and being released in the 11th hour, is seeking to make a victorious return after a certain phase of non-activity. Dolidze addressed all the queries posed by us and cut out a focused figure for his fight.

Advertisement

Also Read | UFC: Strickland shares endearing clip with partner after losing title

Here are the excerpts of the conversation:

Advertisement

How does it feel to be getting back in the Octagon?

Fight is fight. I am always ready happy to be back, finally. Because I was supposed to fight like 3-times last year. Pulled out and finally, we are here to go.

Advertisement

Did you manage to stay in shape during this time or did you face any injury concerns?

No, I was not injured. My opponents were injured and that's why they pulled out. It wasn't my fault. I am always ready to go.

Advertisement

2022 was a brilliant year for you and then you had a fight with Marvin Vitori that went down to the wire. So, heading into this fight how's the frame of mind? Are the horrors of the last fight still residing inside or you are going in with the thinking that you won the performance of the night award in last 3 out of you 4 fights?

No fight can affect me. Nothing can change me, who I am and how I am. Focusing on fights, what's why I thought that I won that fight against Marvin but the judges scored it differently. But now we are ready to go back to the winning streak.

Advertisement

Also Read | Du Plessis challenges Israel Adesanya after capturing UFC title

Thoughts on your opponent Nassourdine? Where you do think his strength lies? And how do you intend to counter it?

Nassourdine will try to, he is a good striker, and he will try to work the same as always. That's why I am ready for anything he can show me, and I am ready to show him more.

At this stage in your career, what is your objective? How many times you are looking to compete in a year?

As much as possible, because last year was strange for me. I am used to fighting 3-times (in a year) minimum. But last year, I could not fight. But this time I am starting even earlier. This time, I do a couple more fights.

Conor McGregor recently expressed his desire to fight Michael Chandler in the Middleweight division. Do you think it is the right move for McGregor?

This guy talks so much, I don't know what will happen. Maybe it can be a joke, maybe not, but for me, It's always funny taking machines. I don't know what McGregor can do, we are big buys, huge guys, completely different size than him. I don't know what he can do here.

What would be your approach for this fight? Would you go for the finish or would look to take this to a decision win?

Of course, I always try to finish fights before the final bell. But we will see what it will be, I will be ready for it. I don't think there will be anything that can surprise me.

*Watch UFC Fight Night: Dolidze and Imavov on 4th February 2024 from 5:30 AM IST onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD.