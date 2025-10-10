Cold And Calculated: Montel Jackson Brings No-Nonsense Swagger Before UFC Fight Night Bantamweight Clash With Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Fight Night Action reaches Brazil as Rio will host a big-money MMA PLE. Rising bantamweight fighter Montel Jackson will face off against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a high-stakes clash at the co-main event.

Montel Jackson would enter the fight on a six-win streak, setting an example of his dominance in the stacked bantamweight division. Many of his victories have come via TKO or knockout, and he has never been finished in his professional career so far.

But Montel's challenger, Deiveson Figueiredo, is a very dangerous threat who is on a rapid rise. His Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a key weapon, and Figueiredo will be keen to prove a point that he deserves to remain at the top.

The Montel Jackson Interview: UFC Bantamweight Star Looks Razor Sharp and Determined Ahead Of Rio Showdown

Republic World sat down with Montel Jackson, the UFC bantamweight fighter, ahead of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot in Rio, Brazil. He is currently enjoying the best run of his career so far and has a 9-2 UFC record.

In a division that is brimming with talent, Montel 'Quik' Jackson has been on a steady rise and has been running unbeaten since 2021.

Throughout the interview, Montel Jackson's responses were sharp and no-nonsense, which could highlight what the American striker's approach could be as he heads into a key fight in Rio, Brazil, at UFC Fight Night.

The Following Are Excerpts Taken From The Interview

Q1. You're facing a former flyweight champion in Deiveson Figueiredo. How do you prepare mentally and physically for a name that carries that kind of legacy?

Uh, prepare like always, by- by doing the hard stuff. Not taking no shortcuts, not doing anything, uh, you know, to cheat the process.



Q2. Your reach and striking have been key assets in past fights. How do you plan to use those advantages against someone as explosive and unpredictable as Figueiredo?

Just- ju- just- kee- keeping positive distance and, you know, being on my toes and not, you know, falling asleep.



Q3. Figueiredo is moving up to bantamweight. Do you see that as a potential vulnerability, or are you expecting him to bring the same power and pace?

Probably expecting him to bring the same power and pace as, like, flyweight.

Q4. You've quietly built a strong resume in the UFC. Do you feel this fight is your breakout moment, the one that puts your name in title conversations?

No, I- I always been here, you know. Probably- probably for casual fan- Well, yeah, probably for casual fans, but for, like, regular fans, I always been here.



Q5. What’s something about your training camp for this fight that fans might not know: Any new approaches, sparring partners, or mindset shifts?

No, it's- it's always been posib- Every- everything has always been the same, you know. Just doing the hard stuff. Whatever it takes.



Q6. If you get your hand raised on fight night and secure the W, what message do you want to send to the rest of the bantamweight division?

Um, I don't know. I don't know. I- I'll figure it out when I'm in there.

