Perth Pride And A Powerful Foe: UFC Welterweight Star Jake Matthews Embraces Support, Respects Opponent Neil Magny

UFC Fight Night returns to Perth, Australia, and the attention will remain on 'The Celtic Kid' Jake Matthews as he will be performing in front of the crowd in his home country. The UFC welterweight contender would be up against Neil Magny in a significant clash where both superstars would look to assert dominance.

For Jake Matthews, it would be an emotional affair as he performs in his home country against a fighter known to set records inside the octagon. A win would be a defining moment in his career in the UFC.

The Jake Matthews Exclusive: UFC Welterweight Star Prepares For Big Night In Perth Against Neil Magny

Republic World sat down with Jake Matthews, the UFC welterweight fighter, ahead of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes in Perth, Australia. The fight will be special for The Celtic Kid as he is with his family and friends ahead of the mega main card clash.

Matthews sounded well-rested and comfortable before his fight in Australia and looks to assert his dominance inside the octagon. Continuing the winning streak would be vital for the UFC welterweight fighter.

Despite his previous dominance, Jake Matthews respects his opposition as he understands Neil Magny's brilliance over the years. One win can put him in the top 15 fighters, and he looks to keep it going.

The Following Are Excerpts Taken From The Interview

Q1: You will step inside the Octagon in Perth. How is your mindset, and how has your preparation been for your homecoming bout?

It's been good, you know, fighting in Australia, travel is easy, you get to fight at home, it's very comfortable fighting in Australia, so that's been the good part.

I stayed fit during my last fight, so straight after the last fight in Nashville, kept training, and yeah, so it was an easy camp, just to keep the fitness up there, and I think we had five weeks from when we got the announcement that we were fighting, so nice short and sharp training camp, five weeks, and now we're here, and yeah, we're about a week away, so it's good.

Q2: You are currently driven by momentum as you are coming off a three-fight win streak. One of them was a 69-second win via submission, which is impressive. How has the momentum shaped your confidence?

It's always good to be on a win streak; it's just part of, as you said, the momentum of climbing up the rankings, and having those three fights, that three-fight win streak has given me a fight with Neil Magny.

I've been asking for this fight for a long time, for many, many years. Neil's a welterweight legend, and it would be a great challenge for me to break through this fight and get into the top 15, so yeah, it's been a good journey to get here, and being on a win streak helps that.

Q3: Is there any specific strategy that you're looking to implement against Neil Magny to neutralise his pace and reach?

Not necessarily, I like to go out there and feel where the fight goes. Neil is happy to stand up, he's happy to clinch, he's happy to go to the ground, so we're ready for everything. We've trained for everything.

I believe that I am more superior in all aspects from stand-up to the ground, I'll just, you know, I'm happy to let him dictate where he wants to take the fight, and whatever presents itself, if it's a submission, if it's a knockout, if it's a hard-fought decision win, then I'll take whatever presents itself.

Q4: A win over a veteran player like Magny could propel you into the welterweight top 15. Are you eyeing to make a defining moment in your career in Perth?

Absolutely, I've been at this point a few times in my career where I've fought these, you know, high-ranked guys, good-named guys, and, you know, I haven't quite broken through yet. But everything's been going good for the last three fights, I feel like we have got everything dialled in. In terms of training, I'm more older, getting wiser, and I feel now's the time to push hard, so yeah, I definitely feel like this is a breakthrough fight.

Like I said, I've asked for this fight against Neil for a long time because I know that it's a good name to get a win against, and that's what's going to get me to the next level and get me into the rankings, hopefully.

Q5: You will have the main card spotlight in Perth. As an Aussie yourself, does that put any pressure on your shoulders?

No, I've fought on main cards before, I've fought on prelims, I've fought as a co-main a few times before, I think twice. But it doesn't matter where I fight, to be honest, I like to fight earlier in the day, so earlier on the card that I can fight, get the fight done, and then I can just relax and enjoy the rest of the fight and watch.

So, yeah, being on the main card is good, obviously, more eyes on, it's good for our career to get exposure, but, yeah, to be honest, it wouldn't matter where you fought, to be honest.

Q6: You will face a welterweight record-setter in Magny. What does it mean to test yourself against an athlete of that calibre?

I've always known that Neil's been up there for a long time. I think he was in the top 15 for many, many years, maybe five plus years. So I feel like his experience, he's still dangerous, but his experience, and like you said, the records that he's set, it's going to be a big name to get a win against.

I've always wanted to challenge myself and fight established guys that have been at the top for a long time, and he's, in terms of, from the 15th rank to the 10th rank, he's one of the better guys in that area.

So that's the reason I asked for the fight, and it's a challenge that I welcome, and I can't wait to get in there and put all the practice on the line.