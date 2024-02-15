Advertisement

The fans have been eager to see the much-awaited return of The Notorious Conor McGregor. The MMA striker was last seen in action when he went against Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 and suffered a brutal knee injury that took him out of action. McGregor is yet to grace the octagon, and it has been nearly three years since he last featured in a pay-per-view match. Moreover, with UFC decking up to host their grandest PPV events, McGregor has shared a new video that could hint at his comeback

Also Read: GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from a podcast; Hosts left ASTOUNDED- WATCH

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's new video sparks comeback hints

A video that shows Conor McGregor sparring is currently making rounds over the Internet. While McGregor said that he is willing to make his return in the summer, no date has been made official from his side. But the video could hint that he could be heading back soon. In the clip, Conor could be seen going against a man who is wearing a Liverpool jersey. But McGregor dominated most of the fight, executing deft leg and jab combos. Conor's opponent, however, could not land the jabs correctly and failed to connect with the hits.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is looking sharp 👊🇮🇪



📹 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/9XF0edweFr — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 13, 2024

While McGregor's return opponent is said to be Michael Chandler, the date of the match for the same is yet to be determined. While off action, Conor has kept himself busy, as he was filming for Roadhouse, which will feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor himself, and more.

Advertisement

Also Read: UFC 298, Volkanovski vs Topuria: Match Card Venue, Live Streaming and details you need to know

While it is a long shot, there is a chance that the star MMA fighter could make his way back in UFC 300. Since potential main eventer Khamzat Chimaev has denied fighting due to Ramadan, McGregor's inclusion could attract a lot of attention. The UFC 300 is currently without a main event, and 11 matches have been announced, which will feature stars like Aljamain Sterling, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Jiri Prochazka, and more. While Gaethje vs Halloway is the co-main, a grand main event match is still missing.

Advertisement

Fans worldwide would be thrilled to witness a possible McGregor comeback to the Octagon, but time is running out for him at 35 years old.