English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from a podcast; Hosts left ASTOUNDED- WATCH

UFC CEO Dana White left the podcast seat just 30 seconds after gracing it. The podcast host and others in the studio were left befuddled and disappointed.

Republic Sports Desk
UFC CEO Dana White
UFC CEO Dana White | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While he is known to present his views in an unsugarcoated manner but never did UFC CEO Dana White walk out of a press conference or from a special show without elaborating on his answers. In a first, the UFC boss exited from a podcast just 30 seconds after taking the guest's chair. The unprecedented took place during Howie Mandel's podcast.

Also Read | BIG Setback for UFC 300! Potential main-event is NOT HAPPENING

Advertisement

Dana White walks out of a podcast after just 30 seconds being the guest

The entire fight fraternity has its eyes set on Dana White, as the promoter is expected to unveil the much-anticipated headliner fight of UFC 300. The enthusiasts were left disappointed when the announcement of the said fight did not take place during the Super Bowl LVIII event. However, it is speculated that White will reveal the fight at the post-UFC 298 press conference on Saturday.

Advertisement

However, in the lead-up to the Pay-Per-View, White is making his usual media appearances to promote the fight card of the premier live event. In the process, he graced the Howie Mandel Podcast but left the show before talking anything about the much-awaited fight between llia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski. His demeanor left the hosts astounded. Here's the clip of him suddenly leaving.

As he is much respected for the impact he has brought to UFC, creating it a multi-billion organisation, Howie was complimenting and thanking White for what he has done for the industry, yet despite it not being close to anything vexing, White removed his mic and left the setting. Watch what transpired.

Advertisement

Also Read | Khamzat Chimaev furious with UFC CEO Dana White

Advertisement

What could be the reason for Dana White's blunt move?

So, was he already infuriated with something or he just wasn't in the mood? Did the aggravation of being followed up with the question related to UFC 300 get to Dana White? The exact reason why Dana White left the podcast like this is not known yet. Whatever may be the reason, one thing is certain this video will generate more videos for the podcast than all the others combined.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News34 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement