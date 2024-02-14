Advertisement

The UFC 298 — the organization's second major pay-per-view event of 2024 — is scheduled to take place. This time, Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, is the main focus of attention. Volkanovski is motivated to recover and win back his title after suffering a devastating loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 294. The main event features Volkanovski defending his UFC Featherweight title against Ilia Topuria, an undefeated knockout artist. The UFC 298 bill features some amazing athletes, so it should be an exciting affair.

Also Read: ANOTHER BIG Setback for UFC 300! Potential main-event for massive card is NOT HAPPENING

Advertisement

UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: All live streaming & details you need to know

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: Fight Card

Advertisement

Main Card:

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

Co-Main: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Prelims:

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro

Early Prelims:

Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow

Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick

When will the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria take place?

The UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria will take place on Sunday , February 18th, and will take place at 08:30 PM onwards.

Advertisement

Where will the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria take place?

The UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria will be hosted at The Honda Center In Anaheim, California.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'This guy talks so much': UFC fighter Roman Dolidze on Conor McGregor's Middleweight intention

How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live in India via the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony TEN 2)

How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in UK?

Advertisement

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria via TNT Sports and Disconery+. The Early Prelims came be live streamed via UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in US?

Advertisement

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria via ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims came be live streamed via UFC Fight Pass.