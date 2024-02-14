Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
UFC 298, Volkanovski vs Topuria: Match Card Venue, Live Streaming and details you need to know
The UFC 298 is set to happen, marking the organization's second significant PPV event of 2024. This time, the centre of attention is Alexander Volkanovski.
The UFC 298 — the organization's second major pay-per-view event of 2024 — is scheduled to take place. This time, Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, is the main focus of attention. Volkanovski is motivated to recover and win back his title after suffering a devastating loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 294. The main event features Volkanovski defending his UFC Featherweight title against Ilia Topuria, an undefeated knockout artist. The UFC 298 bill features some amazing athletes, so it should be an exciting affair.
UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: All live streaming & details you need to know
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: Fight Card
Main Card:
- Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
- Co-Main: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa
- Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry
- Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo
- Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
Prelims:
- Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa
- Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera
- Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro
Early Prelims:
- Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow
- Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn
- Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick
When will the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria take place?
The UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria will take place on Sunday , February 18th, and will take place at 08:30 PM onwards.
Where will the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria take place?
The UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria will be hosted at The Honda Center In Anaheim, California.
How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live in India via the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony TEN 2)
How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria via TNT Sports and Disconery+. The Early Prelims came be live streamed via UFC Fight Pass.
How to watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live telecast in US?
Fans in the US can watch the UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria via ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims came be live streamed via UFC Fight Pass.
