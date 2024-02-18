English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Conor McGregor vs llia Topuria: New UFC Featherweight champ dares The Notorious to pick the weight

After stealing the UFC Featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski, llia Topuria is ready to take on Conor McGregor at any weight class.

Prateek Arya
Conor McGregor vs llia Topuria
Conor McGregor vs llia Topuria | Image:X.com/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
llia Topuria walked the talk at UFC 298. The Featherweight fighter left the MMA fraternity in complete awe with his vicious TKO win over Alexander Volkanovski. The contest drew to a close in the second round after El Matador closed the gap and went all-out for the victory.

Also Read | Conor McGregor to RETURN soon? New sparring clip emerges

llia Topuria at the similar route once Conor McGregor was on

All week he was claiming about what he would do at the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 298. Considering the profile of Volkanovski, who has built a towering stature in the Featherweight division and the UFC over the years, many fans did not take the Spaniard's sayings seriously. However, on the D-Day, the 27-year-old showcased his mettle and clinched the Featherweight title. In the process, Topuria has extended his undefeated streak to 15-0. 

Following what transpired during the week, the fans were quick to point out the similarities between the Alexander Volkanovski vs llia Topuria fight and the Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor fight. Both the contests had dominant champions who were ruling their division for quite some time and both the contenders were also quite expressive and confident about their victory. Before Saturday, it was the question of whether history would repeat itself, and though not exactly in 13 seconds, Topuria has done what the Notorious did.

Also Read | GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

llia Topuria calls out Conor McGregor, willing to fight him in any division

After coming in parallel terms with the Mystic Mac, llia called out McGregor during the post-win interaction with Joe Rogan. It would be an intriguing encounter if it ever materialises, but UFC CEO Dana White did not corroborate the match-making saying McGregor would never come back to the Featherweight division.

Upon noting the comments made by White, Topuria said he would be ready to take on McGregor in any division. He said Conor could pick the weight, but he would choose the place.

"Who said I want to fight him at 145 

"Any weight limit. There is no weight [class] if I fight him. He can choose. I give him that option. If he feels that he is ready for this level of competition, he can choose the weight. I choose the place." Topuria said in the after-fight presser.

Therefore, the champion is ready, now the attention is towards Conor McGregor. It will be a trash-talk fest if Conor McGregor vs llia Topuria ever materialises.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

