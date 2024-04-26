Advertisement

The mixed martial arts culture in India has been towards an upward trajectory and there has been a lot of buzz around the fighters who have been wreaking havoc in the MMA realm. India has been on an upward trajectory as several global promotions have featured rising fighters from the country. Now, one of MMA's biggest promotions, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has announced that a rising Indian MMA striker, Puja Tomar, is all set to make her debut at one of the brand's events.

Also Read: 'It wasn't real love, was fake': Ronda Rousey hits out at Joe Rogan for turning against her in UFC

Advertisement

Indian MMA star Puja Tomar make historic UFC debut at Fight Night in Louisville, Kentucky

It was back in October 2023 when it was announced that 'The Cyclone' Puja Tomar had put pen to paper in a UFC contract. It is nothing less than historic, as Tomar will be the first Indian woman to strike a deal with the MMA promotion. The striker is a talented strawweight and has emerged as a regional champion. Her talent knows no bounds, and she is now all set to arrive in the big league in one of UFC's upcoming shows.

Advertisement

As revealed by Chamatkar Sandhu, Puja Tomar is all set to make her UFC debut against Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Fight Night in Louisville, Kentucky on June 8th, 2024.

Officially announced. The first Indian female fighter in UFC history @pujatomar19 will make her debut against Rayanne dos Santos at the UFC Fight Night card in Louisville, Kentucky on June 8th 🇮🇳#UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/5EysIpo0sd — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA)

The UFC announced their return to Louisville, Kentucky, and revealed there are 13 matches in place, including the Tomar vs dos Dantos clash. However, the main event is yet to be determined.

Also Read: UFC Champion Ilia Topuria reveals starstruck experience of meeting Lionel Messi, 'He told me...'

Advertisement

Take a look at the UFC Fight Night: Louisville Card, which will take place at the KFC Yum Center, which is the 1st event in 13 years at the place.

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein

Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar