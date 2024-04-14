Advertisement

In a matter of hours, UFC's millennial event- UFC 300- will be on display reverberating exciting action from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The fight card is all stacked up, carrying not one but three title fights. Among the three fights for the UFC strap, one that is making significant waves is the bout for the BMF belt between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The fight community all over the world is hyped up for this much-awaited fight, but just at the 11th hour google's info bar showcases that the fight has been cancelled. So, it is really the case, is Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway scrapped from the UFC 300 card?

Is Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway cancelled?

Ever since the matchmakers have gone ahead with the Lightweight battle between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, the bout has been at an extent of intrigue. Despite that, the match-up has received mixed opinions, with some knowers claiming that this bout does not make sense. UFC CEO Dana White is confident that the fight will live up to the hype but ahead of the final few hours, the search engine giant, the driver of all of the information around the world, Google, displays that the fight has been cancelled.

If the headline has caused ripples then don't worry because Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway is still on board, enlivening the UFC 300 fight card. It is not cancelled and it is anybody's guess why Google has placed the match-up twice, putting cancelled status on one.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway: Preview

It is set to be an exhilarating encounter. The odds favour Justin Gaethje as he is a seasoned Lightweight fighter. However, Max Holloway's chin can take everything. It is expected to be a striking slugfest, where blood may also drop in the Octagon profusely. Gaethje has in the past showcased that he can relentlessly go on and on till 5 rounds, but Holloway on the other hand can take damage as well as induce it. Thus, looking into the match-up a prediction regarding the winner would be unreasonable.

