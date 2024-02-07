Advertisement

At UFC 297, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis indulged in a 25-minute long war. The opinions about who won the match may largely differ from person to person, but as per the official scorecard, it is Du Plessis with the split decision win. Following the culmination of the fight, there was a good of respect between both the fighters.

3 things you need to know

Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via, a split decision

The final score- 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47- went in favor of Strickland

Du Plessis challenged Israel Adesanya after the fight

Sean Strickland strikes a pose with partner after UFC 297 fight

Almost a month ago, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis had engaged in a huge ugly brawl, and fast forward to UFC 297, they stepped outside the Octagon after embracing each other. The title has changed hands and the magnitude of the action that transpired in the ring is evident on both the fighters' clocks. Both went out with severe bruises and cuts, and hence some nursing would be required ON both sides.

Following the end of the match, Sean Strickland gave props to his opponent for bringing the war to him and in the process yielding what he deserved. He then went out and let Dricus enjoy his moment.

In another update following the loss at UFC 297, Sean Strickland appeared to be in good spirits and showcased that all is well as he posed with his girlfriend. Strickland provided the update through social media platform Instagram. Here's what he posted.

Sean & his gf post fight pic.twitter.com/CQWnp739yb — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 21, 2024

What's next for Sean Strickland?

Since it wasn't the most convincing of finishes, and even UFC CEO Dana White wasn't in full conformity with the ruling of the judges, thus, a rematch between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis is a possibility. It would be intriguing to see what happens next as Du Plessis has made his intentions clear of fighting former Middleweight king Israel Adesanya.