UFC 300: Alex Pereira KNOCKS OUT Jamahal Hill in main event, retains Light Heavyweight Title

Alex Pereira has stamped his dominance over the UFC Light Heavyweight division as he has emerged victorious against Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The main event of the company's biggest pay-per-view in history, was always going to produce fireworks and one that felt like will be decided via knockout.

Going into the matchup, Jamahal Hill was way too confident about his chances against the Champion and the fight started in a measured approach as both fighters were vary of their opponent.

But in a fight that was expected to come down to the fighting abilities, Alex Pereira took control and inside 3:14 seconds he let fly a massive left hook right to Jamahal Hill's face and knock out the contender.

The win is a statement from Alex Pereira that he is one of the greatest champions the Light Heavyweight division has ever seen and js showing no signs of ending his dominance early,

As for Jamahal Hill, there was a lot of chatter around whether he will be able to live up to the heat. While, people were fancying his chances considering his grappling game, his only achilles heel was going to be the striking ability.

And as it so happened, the match did come down to striking and Alex Pereira simply blew away Hill with just one significant strike.

Everyhing Went Perfect - Pereira

Alex “Poatan” Pereira was visibly pumped after his tremendous victory in which he silenced a lot of doubters. Speaking to Joe Rogan via an interpreter, Pereira confirmed that everything went according to his plan.

“I was gauging the distance and timing, and Everything went perfect”, said Pereira.

Jamahal Hill had been vocal with a lot of trash talk before the main event clash against Alex Pereira but Pereira further said that he was focused on his own fight.

“I have to go in here and win this belt everytime to be champion”, Pereira said to ESPN.

Pereira further confirmed that he has a motive to remain champion for the long haul in the division and aims to continue his dominance.

