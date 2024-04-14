Advertisement

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan went toe to toe with each other as they both battled it out in the high octane lightweight bout at UFC 300. In a fight that is a potential contender for the fight of the night, Arman Tsarukyan survived not one but two deep chokes by Charles Oliveira as he emerged victorious over the former champion by a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The fight was a thrilling affair from the very beginning as the first round saw Charles Oliveira trap Arman Tsarukyan in a deep guillotine choke attempt. But somehow Arman managed to survive. The fight was stopped in between as Oliveira was warned for an illegal kick out,

Tsarukyan managed to pose his comeback from that point on and in the second round he sliced the Brazilian’s face open with a solid kick which saw him showcase his flexibility. The fight intensified and Arman was landing consistent blows on the former champion.

Huge victory for @ArmanUFC!



He gets the split decision victory at #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/avzOhQpQ9v — UFC (@ufc)

Just when the result felt like tipping in Arman’s favor, Charles Oliveira gave his one final blow as he grabbed Arman once again to give his one final bow to with another deep choke. But Arman Tsarukyan managed to survive two chokes that would’ve sent any wrestler down and out unconscious.

But Arman managed to showcase excellent resilience and when the results were announced he emerged victorious by split decision. This marks another loss for Charles Oliveira against an upcoming fighter and now marks two losses in last three fights. The loss will further damage Oliveira’s hopes of regaining his Lightweight title with a rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Do Bronx’s loss has left the UFC fanbase devastated as many were left heartbroken by their favorite fighter’s loss.

Here are the best fan reactions from the thrilling fight.

Charles Oliveira lost via split decision #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/0iHJGDoUfv — Anurag Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@anuragtiwari703)

Charles Oliveira ALMOST pulled off the greatest comeback in UFC history#UFC300 pic.twitter.com/I1IQe9OWET — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media)

Watching Charles Olivers lose a close fight 💔 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/BBnAoPFPNF — 🏖️ (@JovanRMFC)

thought Charles had the fight won in round 1 and then at the end of round 3 just for Arman to escape both times and win the fight#UFC300 pic.twitter.com/cABj7OuBdl — OOC MMA (@oocmma)

Arman vs the crowd next 😳😳 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/hyaekjSHim — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist)