The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host their fight night event in Mexico and have quite a match card set for the event. Today's UFC Mexico City main event features two intriguing flyweight contenders, Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, who might trade blows in what could be a heated rematch with a title bout on the line. Mexico City is in for a treat today as they will witness some colossal clashes.

UFC Fight Night Mexico City, Moreno vs Royval: Check match card, timings, venue, live streaming details, and more

UFC FIGHT NIGHT MEXICO CITY MAIN CARD

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval — Flyweights

Yair Rodríguez vs. Brian Ortega — Featherweights

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado — Lightweights

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios — Bantamweights

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes — Women’s Strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan — Lightweights

PRELIMS CARD

Raoni Barcelos vs. Cristian Quinonez — Bantamweights

Mateus Mendonca vs. Jesus Aguilar — Flyweights

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda — Flyweights

Fares Ziam vs. Claudio Puelles — Lightweights

Ronaldo Rodriguez s. Denys Bondar — Flyweights

Felipe Dos Santos vs. Victor Altamirano — Flyweights

Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva — Featherweights

Where will the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval take place

The UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

When will the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval take place

The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 8:30 AM IST.

How to watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on the Sonyliv app and website.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 07:00 PM ET, 04:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 04:00 AM BST

