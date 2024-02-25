Updated February 25th, 2024 at 07:17 IST
UFC Fight Night Mexico City Live Streaming: How to watch Moreno vs Royval Live in India, UK & US?
UFC Fight Night, Moreno vs Royval 2: Check fight card and & timings as Brandon Moreno & Brandon Royval will square off in a featherweight clash at Mexico City.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host their fight night event in Mexico and have quite a match card set for the event. Today's UFC Mexico City main event features two intriguing flyweight contenders, Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, who might trade blows in what could be a heated rematch with a title bout on the line. Mexico City is in for a treat today as they will witness some colossal clashes.
Also Read: 'I am ready to die': UFC Fighter Daniel Zellhuber talks about Prado fight; reveals dream opponent
Advertisement
UFC Fight Night Mexico City, Moreno vs Royval: Check match card, timings, venue, live streaming details, and more
UFC FIGHT NIGHT MEXICO CITY MAIN CARD
Advertisement
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval — Flyweights
Yair Rodríguez vs. Brian Ortega — Featherweights
Advertisement
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado — Lightweights
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios — Bantamweights
Advertisement
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes — Women’s Strawweight
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan — Lightweights
Advertisement
PRELIMS CARD
Raoni Barcelos vs. Cristian Quinonez — Bantamweights
Advertisement
Mateus Mendonca vs. Jesus Aguilar — Flyweights
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda — Flyweights
Advertisement
Fares Ziam vs. Claudio Puelles — Lightweights
Ronaldo Rodriguez s. Denys Bondar — Flyweights
Advertisement
Felipe Dos Santos vs. Victor Altamirano — Flyweights
Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva — Featherweights
Advertisement
Where will the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval take place
Advertisement
The UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
When will the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval take place
Advertisement
The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 8:30 AM IST.
How to watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Telecast in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on the Sonyliv app and website.
Also Read: Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION after he beat Conor McGregor
Advertisement
How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 07:00 PM ET, 04:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.
Advertisement
How to watch UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 04:00 AM BST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 07:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.