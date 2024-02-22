Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION after he beat Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White tells the truth over the rumors that President Putin offered Khabib Nurmagomedov a gift after he defeated Conor McGregor in UFC 229.

Pavitra Shome
Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Oct. 5, 2018.
Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Oct. 5, 2018. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The UFC 229 posted one of the most momentous fights in the history of the MMA promotion. The Notorious Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov clashed for the lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With Khabib coming in as undefeated, McGregor also dripped with positivity, and both adversaries loathed each other when it came to the fight. Khabib dropped Connor via submission in one of the most historic fights in UFC, and McGregor was left fuming after the loss, but he then took up a fight with Dillon Danis outside the octagon. Khabib's win was celebrated widely, and rumours said that Russian President Putin offered gifts to the Russian fighter. UFC boss Dana White reveals how true were the reports

Dana White spills the beans on President Putin offering Khabib Nurmagomedov gifts worth $20 Million

UFC President Dana White opened up on the rumours regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin offering land worth $20 Million to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father in Russia. On the most recent episode of the 'Games with Names' podcast, Dana White stated that the incident occurred before Khabib arrived in the dressing room following his victory over Conor McGregor.

"He didn't even make it back to his dressing room after the fight, and Putin was on the phone. Putin gave him and his father, like, $20 million worth of property in Russia. Then he went into the Muslim territories where these guys are like, cars, money, gyms, whatever he wanted. Once you get to that level [of Nurmagomedov's fame], it's like what we're dealing with with Conor McGregor.

"Conor McGregor lives in a yacht in the middle of wherever the warmest place in the world is at that time. Once you get to that level, you're not getting up and getting punched in the face any more. The GOAT is Jon Jones. Jon Jones is undefeated. Khabib is undefeated, too, but I would have liked to have seen Khabib do more," Dana White said

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA strikers, and the numbers speak for themselves. The Russian MMA fighter is the only UFC Champion to retire with a perfect record, while Conor McGregor is yet to come back from the injury he sustained at the hands of Dustin Poirier in UFC 264.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

