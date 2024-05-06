Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston | Image: AP

Advertisement

One of UFC's most decorated fighters, Jon Jones, is yet to return to action. The UFC Heavyweight Champion suffered an unfortunate injury after he tore his pectoral muscle putting him on the injured reserve. Jones was supposed to clash against Stipe Miocic back in October 2023, but since he had to pull out of the show, the fight fans are eagerly waiting to see Bones back in action. The heavyweight Champ recently shared an update that will excite the fans as he is one step closer to a return to the octagon.

Also Read: UFC 301 results: Jose Aldo makes a triumphant return to dazzle Brazil, Pantoja prevails as Champion

Advertisement

Jones Jones reveals he has a date locked in for his return to UFC

The fight fans were left disappointed after the highly anticipated MMA showdown between the two behemoths, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, had to be cancelled due to the champion's injury. Luckily, he hadn't had to relinquish the title and is on a path to recovery. Bones is a step ahead and is nearly ready to fight again, and the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champ has a date in place for his return to the MMA promotion. Jones responded to a fan who asked about his return to the octagon, and he delivered a positive update on the scenario.

Advertisement

I have a date, I’ll let boss man Dana announce that https://t.co/1bjl1oQyW5 — BONY (@JonnyBones)

“I have a date. “I’ll let boss man Dana [White] announce that,” Bones revealed on X (Formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

While he spilt the beans that his return is a done deal, the UFC Champion revealed that there are no agreements in place, as no contracts have been issued and it is just a verbal thing.

"Nope, as right now it’s just a verbal agreement," Jones said in another tweet.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Its war on the mcgregors': After Conor McGregor's outburst, Ryan Garcia offers an INTENSE RETORT

Given that the return of a UFC champion is a grand affair, there is a chance that the fight fans will be treated with the same clash that they were robbed of, as the Jones vs Miocic fight will fight to set the stage for probably the greatest heavyweight fighters in UFC history.

Advertisement

UFC Boss Dana White recently announced the return of Conor McGregor, who will battle against Michael Chandler in a fight that was a heavily-debated affair but it could not materialize due to the Mystic Mac's ankle injury. But Jon Jones' return will be a grand affair, and Dana will hold on to it for a bigger event.