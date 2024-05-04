Advertisement

Boxer Ryan Garcia was recently found to have used a prohibited substance during a pre-fight drug test. Garcia was matched up against Devin Haney, and he won handily by majority decision. However, the results showed that Ryan had tested positive for the prohibited chemical both before and after the fight, and this was made public many weeks after the fight. Garcia tested positive for the illegal selective androgen receptor modulator ostarine, which has been connected to several other wrestlers who have reportedly used it as a performance-enhancing drug. Conor McGregor expressed his anger at the state of affairs. Garcia has now responded to Conor's remarks and is prepared to defeat him.

Also Read: 'Bring my belt & your pillow': Ilia Topuria sends KO warning to Max Holloway as UFC bout beckons

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia fires off an outburst on Conor McGregor

Following his positive test results for the use of illegal performance-enhancing substances and weight loss, Ryan Garcia became a subject of criticism. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor took offence at the discovery and attacked Garcia in a since-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter). Garcia seemingly took notice of the tweet and went unhinged on the social media platform. He fired off multiple tweets over the Irish MMA striker and even challenged him for a showdown. He even threatened The Mystic Mac that he would break his ankle the next time Garcia sees him

Advertisement

"If I see Connor mcgregor. I’m going to break your weak ass ankle. You ran from being tested bc you were on Roids," the boxer tweeted.

If I see Connor mcgregor



I’m going to break your weak ass ankle



You ran from being tested bc you were on Roids



Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE



FUDGE CONNOR CACA BRAIN — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia)

In some other tweets, he seemingly declared war against McGregor and also called him out for a bare-knuckle fight.

Its war on the mcgregors pic.twitter.com/SCVUQfR95Q — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia)

Bare knuckle



Let’s fucking go CONNOR



Winner gets your trash ass whiskey brand — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia)

Also Read: Jon Jones eyes Alex Pereira fight as he drops MASSIVE HINT about UFC future

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is yet to make a return to the octagon, but he is all set to return as he is set to come off a long hiatus after breaking his ankle against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. UFC Boss Dana White has now announced the return of The Notorious One, as he will be in a clash against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 30, 2024.