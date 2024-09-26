Published 23:43 IST, September 26th 2024
UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending
The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UFC CEO Dana White | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:43 IST, September 26th 2024