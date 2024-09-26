sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • MMA /
  • UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending

Published 23:43 IST, September 26th 2024

UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending

The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending
UFC CEO Dana White | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:43 IST, September 26th 2024