Mark Zuckerberg was a part of Alexander Volkanovski's entourage at UFC 298. The META CEO walked along with the team of the now-former UFC Featherweight Champion. Zuckerberg stood in the corner of Volk and could not hide his emotions after what transpired in the fight.

Mark Zuckerberg could not stand the sight of Alexander Volkanovski getting a KO

Mark Zuckerberg, who is a vocal MMA fan, made an appearance at the Honda Center on Saturday, not as a guest in attendance, but as a member of the Alexander Volkanovski support staff. Volkanovski was up against an assertive llia Topuria, who had made astonishing claims in the run-up to the fight. Topuria backed his talk with a performance that shook the entire MMA fraternity.

Topuria knocked out Volkanovski out cold in the second round of the fight. A sight that was unpleasant for the Facebook founder. A clip of Zuckerberg witnessing Volkanovski getting beat is making rounds on the internet. The expression on Zuckerberg's face tells that he is completely distraught with the combination landed by Topuria on Volkanovski.

Mark Zuckerberg's reaction to Alexander Volkanovski getting KO'd by Ilia Topuria pic.twitter.com/WMcitlf0Q6 — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA)

Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya were hit by Mark Zuckerberg jinx

Following the culmination of UFC 298, a picture is making rounds on the internet, which features Volk and Izzy together along with the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The pic was posted on July 13, 2023, at a time when speculations of a potential fight between Zuckerberg and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, were brimming. The still was from a MMA practice session that Zuckerberg underwent with Volkanovski and Adesanya. At UFC 298, Zuckerberg was among the entourage that walked alongside Alexander Volkanovski to the Octagon.

While the picture was taken seven months back, during the period a lot has changed. Israel Adesanya lost his UFC Middleweight title at UFC 293 against Sean Strickland and Alexander Volkanovski was inflicted with a knockout defeat at UFC 298 against llia Topuria. Dwelling over these results fans were quick to gang up with a similar thought, which is Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski were hit by the Zucc jinx.

As per netizens, the association with the Facebook founder did not turn out to be ideal for the former UFC champs. Nevertheless, a perfect result was obtained in the case of the other way round. Notably, in the same interval, Meta's stock price has soared to a new height.