Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal LIVE Streaming Details: Start Time, When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League 2 Group C Match Live?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal LIVE Streaming Details: In what promises to be a cracking game of football, Indian champions Mohun Bagan host Turkmenistan-based club Ahal in a crucial AFC Champions League 2 Group C match. The match will take place in Kolkata and a full house is expected.

MBSG vs Ahal, LIVE Streaming Details

When and where will the AFC Champions League 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal start?

The AFC Champions League 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal will start at 7:15 PM IST on Tuesday, September 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch the AFC Champions League 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal?

Fans in India can live stream the match on the Fancode app and website. There will be no live telecast for this match in India.

Meanwhile, Mariners coach Jose Molina sounded confident about their prospects on facing big teams in Asia.

‘Hopefully, we will have a good start’

“We will be facing some of the biggest teams in Asia, but I am confident about my team. Hopefully, we will have a good start,” said the Mohun Bagan SG coach Jose Molina.

Molina, who has won the ISL crown in both his stints in Indian football, will have a bigger responsibility now as Mohun Bagan chase continental glory.

On the other hand, Ahal head coach Eziz Annamuhammedov said: “We know Mohun Bagan is the champion team of India. So, we made good preparation and are ready for the match. We are hopeful of giving our maximum tomorrow."