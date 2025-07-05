Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India’s Historic Javelin Event?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Live Streaming: In a first of a kind, India is going to witness history when the inaugural season of the Neeraj Chopra Classic gets underway. It will be an occasion to remember, not just for Neeraj, but for the entire country. Neeraj would be seen in dual roles. He is the organiser and a participant. It is arguably one of the most prestigious track and field events hosted in India with all the elite athletes participating from around the world.

Neeraj Chopra Classic - Streaming Details

There will be a total of five Indians featuring in the event, including Neeraj himself. After breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in Doha, Neeraj would be high on confidence for the event in India.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Where To Watch The Live Telecast In India?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Where To Watch The Live Streaming In India?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will stream live on JioHotstar app and website in India.

The NC Classic, as they are touting it, marks a new beginning for India in track and field events as hosting a competition of this calibre demonstrates India’s growing potential in global athletics and nurturing talent at home. For the unversed, India plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra - India's Best Ever Athlete

With an individual Olympic Gold and a Bronze, it will not be wrong to say that Neeraj is the best-ever athlete the country has produced.