WATCH | Pakistan Athlete Shows Middle Finger to Opponent After Losing Squash Match - Video Goes Viral

A Pakistan squash player went viral for showing her opponent the middle finger after the loss. | Image: X/@MeghUpdates Screengrab

A Pakistan squash player is going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. Mehwish Ali, a female Pakistani squash player, did not take to her loss in the Asian Junior Squash tournament too well and as a result, she took to showing the opponent who had defeated her the middle finger.

The incident took place after the completion of a Round of 16 match in the Under-17 category. Mehwish faced Hong Kong junior squash player Chung Y L and she ended up losing the match 13-11, 5-11,11-13,4-11. But it was her reaction after the match that ended up catching her eye.

To make things worse, she did not even shake hands with her opponent after the match and it left the winner of the match looking very nonplussed, clearly unable to understand why this was happening.

Netizens Slam Pakistan Squash Player

The reactions of condemnation from fans was swift, with many rightfully calling out an extremely poor act of sportsmanship after the game.

"Unacceptable behaviour, especially on an international platform. Sportsmanship is about grace in both victory and defeat - clearly a concept lost here. Glad it was caught on camera, or the narrative would’ve been flipped as usual," said one user.

"Disrespecting your opponent shows poor sportsmanship, no matter the outcome," said another. Yet another called for disciplinary action to be taken against the player.

Ind-Pak Sporting Relations Under The Spotlight Again

The incident also comes at a time when India's sporting relations with Pakistan, however limited, is coming under the scanner once again.

Sources suggested that the Pakistan hockey team would be travelling to India to play in the Hockey Asia Cup.