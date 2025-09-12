Novak Djokovic Was Unhappy With Scheduling of His Matches? Australia's Nicole Pratt Claims After Serbian's US Open Loss vs Carlos Alcaraz

US Open 2025: It was heartbreak for Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2025 final as he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz convincingly. Days after that loss, Australia's Nicole Pratt has made a huge claim on why the Serbian lost the final against Alcaraz. Speaking on The Tennis podcast, Nicole revealed that an unusual scheduling choice caught the Djokovic off guard.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz May Have To Forfeit Big Bucks From His US Open 2025 Prize Money

‘Never been first on in 15 years’

“The schedule came out, he was first on at 11,” Pratt explained.

“He’d never been first on in 15 years, let me tell you, he was not happy. He was not happy, and if you talk about managing energy levels, and he’s to the nth degree on everything, and so calculated, that would have thrown him for six,” she added.