Novak Djokovic Was Unhappy With Scheduling of His Matches? Australia's Nicole Pratt Claims After Serbian's US Open Loss vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025: In the final at the Flushing Meadows, Novak Djokovic was outclassed by Carlos Alcaraz.
US Open 2025: It was heartbreak for Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2025 final as he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz convincingly. Days after that loss, Australia's Nicole Pratt has made a huge claim on why the Serbian lost the final against Alcaraz. Speaking on The Tennis podcast, Nicole revealed that an unusual scheduling choice caught the Djokovic off guard.
‘Never been first on in 15 years’
“The schedule came out, he was first on at 11,” Pratt explained.
“He’d never been first on in 15 years, let me tell you, he was not happy. He was not happy, and if you talk about managing energy levels, and he’s to the nth degree on everything, and so calculated, that would have thrown him for six,” she added.
During his second-round match against American Zachary Svajda, Djokovic was placed in the first match slot at 11:30 AM. On Arthur Ashe Stadium, an early start was uncharacteristic for a player accustomed to prime-time matches.
