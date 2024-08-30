Published 00:10 IST, August 30th 2024

Ohtani homers has 2 steals in Dodgers' 6-4 win over Orioles. He and his dog handle first pitch

Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep leading off the game on his second bobblehead night and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Wednesday night.