'Only Novak Djokovic Can Beat Carlos Alcaraz': Rishabh Pant's Bold Wimbledon 2025 Winner Prediction

Wimbledon 2025: SW19 is buzzing as the tournament enters it's business end. India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant was there there at SW19 to watch some tennis action after the team travelled from Birmingham to London on Monday. Pant, who follows a lot of tennis, went onto make a bold prediction over who is the favourite and will win the title. As per Pant, Carlos Alcaraz is going to win it. But, he also reckoned that if anyone can stop him, it has to be Novak Djokovic.

‘I have to support Alcaraz’

“I think I have to support Alcaraz. I think he's going to win the Wimbledon. That's my prediction. Rest, whoever plays the best tennis eventually is going to win. I think Djokovic definitely can pull it off (my shots) for sure," Pant said while speaking on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Spain's Alcaraz won the quarter-final edging Cameron Norrie. He will now lock horns with USA’s Taylor Fritz in the semi-final for a spot in the summit clash.

Pant in Red-Hot Form

Pant has been unstoppable since he arrived in England. He has given a lot of headaches to the English bowlers with his aggressive style of batting. After smashing two centuries at Leeds, Pant got an important 65 vat Birmingham. He would be integral for India in the remaining three Tests as well. On Thursday, Pant would be in action in the Lord's Test.