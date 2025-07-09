Drama At Wimbledon! Malfunctioning Of Electronic Line Calling System In Quarterfinal Adds Chaos

Wimbledon 2025 has already witnessed a lot of drama this time. A moment of drama unfolded during Taylor Fritz's quarterfinal match with Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. Fritz booked a semifinal place with Carlo Alcaraz with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory.

Technological Malfunction Sparks Major Drama At Wimbledon

This year, Wimbledon has replaced the line umpires with an electronic line-calling system, and the technology doesn't seem to be foolproof, as another error occurred during a men's quarterfinal match. During the 1st game of the 4th set, Fritz was serving at 15-0 and after exchanging a few shots, a sudden ‘fault’ was called.

In the proceedings, play came to a brief halt and after a moment, Chair umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell announced that the point would be replayed due to a malfunction.

Later, the All England Club released a statement insisting the system didn't differentiate between a serve and a shot.

As per the Associated press, “The player’s service motion began while the (ball boy/ball girl) was still crossing the net and therefore the system didn’t recognize the start of the point. As such the chair umpire instructed the point be replayed."

Wimbledon Blamed Human Error After Technological Fault

This is the second instance after drama unfolded during the match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal. The ball crossed the baseline and on one point, the fault wasn't called. It sparked a major controversy and later Wimbledon revealed that it was a human error as the Hawk-Eye system had been turned off by someone.

As reported by the Associated Press, the All England Club later stated that “removed the ability for Hawk-Eye operators to manually deactivate the ball tracking".

As quoted by the AP, CEO of the club Sally Bolton said, “The point I would want to emphasize — and perhaps contrary to some of the reporting we’ve seen — is it’s not an artificial intelligence system. And it is electronic in the sense that the camera-tracking technology is set up to call the lines automatically, but it requires a human element to ensure that the system is functional."