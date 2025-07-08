Wimbledon 2025: Injury Concerns Loom Over Jannik Sinner! World No. 1 Cancels Practice Session Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash

Updated 8 July 2025 at 23:33 IST
Wimbledon 2025: World number 1 and Italian star Jannik Sinner will take on American tennis player Ben Shelton in the upcoming quarter-final fixture of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, on Wednesday, July 10th.
However, it is still not certain whether Sinner can make it into his forthcoming game as fitness concerns loom over the Italian superstar.
ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic To Emulate Roger Federer's Historic Feat At Wimbledon 2025? Virat Kohli's Massive Prediction For Serbian Superstar
Earlier on Monday, July 7th, Jannik Sinner marched into the quarter-final after Grigor Dimitrov retired hurt from the game due to a pectoral injury.
During the match against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner sustained a right elbow injury in the opening game against Dimitrov and conceded defeat in the first two sets. But Dimitrov had to give a walkover after he failed to continue due to injury.
As reported by AP, the world number 1 canceled his practice session at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park just a day before the quarter-final fixture.
AP further reported that Jannik Sinner has planned to have an MRI to check the condition of his elbow and 'see if there's something serious'.
ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Seals Semi-Final Spot After Comprehensive Win Over Laura Siegemund
Jannik Sinner started his Wimbledon 2025 voyage with a straight-set win over Luca Nardi in the first round. Sinner defeated Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 on July 1st, to confirm his spot in the second round.
In the second round, the world number 1 once again dominated his opponent Aleksandar Vukic, clinching a 6-1, 6-1, and 6-3 triumph on July 3rd. In the third round, once again, Jannik Sinner sealed a straight-set win over Spanish tennis player Pedro Martínez and marched into the Round of 16. Sinner clinched a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win over Martínez on July 5th.
As of now, Jannik Sinner has won three Grand Slams and will be aiming to win his fourth title in the upcoming days.
In the recently concluded French Open 2025, Jannik Sinner suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Final. Alcaraz clinched a 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 win over Sinner.
Published 8 July 2025 at 23:33 IST