Ousmane Dembele in Tears on Receiving Prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 Award in Front of Wife | WATCH VIDEO

Ballon d'Or 2025: PSG's Ousmane Dembele was in tears while receiving his maiden Ballon d'Or award in Paris on Monday. After getting the award in front of his wife, he broke down in an emotional moment on stage. He thanked his mother for always being there and as he was speaking tears rolled down his eyes.

Here is the clip of Dembele crying that is now going viral.

“To my mother, I want to thank you [starts crying]. You have always been there for me, mama. To my family, we have experienced so much together. We have been through it all. We will always be together," he said.

“I didn’t want to cry, but as soon as I started talking about my family, about the people who have been there for me, it came up and I couldn’t hold it back,” Dembele added.

During the event, Dembele also admitted that the award belongs to his club PSG. He also claimed that he does not chase individual glory as he always plays for the team.

Dembele, a Bonafide Star at PSG

Dembele scored 35 goals and 16 assists in all competitions last season, this includes his Champions League goals as well. Ahead of the event in Paris, Dembele received full support from coach of PSG, Luis Enrique. As per Enrique, Dembele deserved to win it more than anyone else after his solid performances and the contribution he made in winning the Champions League trophy, the first in PSG's history. Interesting to see if Dembele will be the eventual winner or not.