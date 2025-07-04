Pakistan Puts Hockey Asia Cup on Hold, Awaits Islamabad's Nod Despite India’s Clearance

In an escalation to the ongoing to row, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has confirmed that its national teams' participation in two major upcoming hockey tournaments in India - including the Asia Cup - remains uncertain as it awaits official clearance from the Pakistan government.

As per PHF Secretary General Rana Mujahid, the federation has submitted a formal request to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and is yet to receive a final decision.

India Clears Path, But No Green Signal Yet From Islamabad

India, on its part, has granted approvals through its Home Affairs, External Affairs, and Sports Ministries, signalling that it has no objections to Pakistan's participation. According to reports, the decision was taken keeping in mind that blocking Pakistan from competing would violate the Olympic Charter, which discourages political interference in international sporting events.

The Men’s Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, 2025. Additionally, the Junior World Cup is set to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.