Pakistan's Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem Declines Neeraj Chopra's Invitation Amidst Uproar Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian sub-continent and the world was shocked following a massive terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir which is also nicknamed the ‘Mini Switzerland’. The attack took place on 22nd April 2025 which saw 26 tourists lose their life. The terrorists opened fire on the unarmed tourists in the region as they singled out Hindus amongst the crowd. The terrorists asked tourists to recite the Kalma and had them take off their pants to differentiate between Hindus and Muslims.

Following this, tourists were shot at point blank range by terrorists of Pakistan sponsored LeT. Following this attack the Indian government took stern measures to get back at Pakistan which included suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Arshad Nadeem Declines Neeraj Chopra's Invite

On Monday, 21st April 2025, India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra had extended an invite to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to participate in the NC Classic Javelin Event in Bengaluru. The NC Classic Javelin Event is a sporting event being organized by Neeraj Chopra and will see javelin stars from all over the world participate in the event.

"I have sent invitation to Arshad and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach. As of now he is yet to confirm participation," Neeraj Chopra had told reporters.

Following the terror attack by Pakistan based outfit LeT in Pahalgam, Arshad Nadeem declined to participate in the event as he stated that, “The (NC) Classic event is from 20th May (May 24) whereas I am scheduled to leave for Korea on 22nd May for the Asian Athletics Championship."

Top Global Stars To Come To Bangalore For Javelin Event

The NC Classic Javelin event has been given a category A status by World Athletics and will feature the likes of Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany. The event will begin on 20th May 2025 in Bengaluru.