BAI announces cash rewards for Paris Paralympics' medal-winning badminton stars
The Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month. Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suhas Yathiraj | Image: X/@suhas_ly
