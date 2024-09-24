sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 14:08 IST, September 24th 2024

BAI announces cash rewards for Paris Paralympics' medal-winning badminton stars

The Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month. Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suhas Yathiraj
Suhas Yathiraj | Image: X/@suhas_ly
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:08 IST, September 24th 2024