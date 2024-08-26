sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:46 IST, August 26th 2024

How the Paris 2024 Village has been transformed for Paralympians with accessibility in mind

Just four days before the start of the Paralympic Games, the athletes village was buzzing with activity on Saturday as athletes from 168 delegations were settling into their temporary home, preparing for their upcoming competitions.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paralympics
A para-athlete in a wheelchair using a ramp in the Paralympic Village, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Saint-Ouen, France. | Image: AP
