Published 10:46 IST, August 26th 2024
How the Paris 2024 Village has been transformed for Paralympians with accessibility in mind
Just four days before the start of the Paralympic Games, the athletes village was buzzing with activity on Saturday as athletes from 168 delegations were settling into their temporary home, preparing for their upcoming competitions.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A para-athlete in a wheelchair using a ramp in the Paralympic Village, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Saint-Ouen, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:46 IST, August 26th 2024