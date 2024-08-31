sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:14 IST, August 31st 2024

India at Paris Paralympics Day 3: Archer Sheetal Devi in Elimination Round After Setting Record

As Day 3 of the Paralympics begins, the focus will be on shooters Sheetal Devi & Sarita in individual elimination rounds. Para shuttlers will also take stage.

Sheetal Devi
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris | Image: AP
