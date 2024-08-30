Published 11:51 IST, August 30th 2024
Jurgen Klopp joins the crowd at the Paralympics, cheering on long-time friend playing badminton
Former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is used to being at the center of attention. On Thursday he was more than happy to be on the sidelines, cheering for his longtime friend Wojtek Czyz as he competed in badminton at the Paris Paralympics.
Jurgen Klopp and Wojtek Czyz react as they discuss the results of Czyz's match in Porte La Chapelle Arena during the Paralympic Games | Image: AP
