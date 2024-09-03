Published 23:01 IST, September 3rd 2024

Neeraj Chopra's 'don't try anything new' message worked wonders for Paralympics star Sumit Antil

A message from Neeraj Chopra not to try anything new during competition worked wonders for Sumit Antil who heeded to the superstar javelin thrower's advice to win back-to-back gold in the Paralympics here.