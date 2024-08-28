sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:48 IST, August 28th 2024

Paralympics 2024: Paris To Inaugurate Games With 'Never Seen Before' Opening Ceremony

Organizers are promising a spectacular show to open the Games. Once again it's being held outside the confines of a stadium, but unlike the Olympic opening ceremony, which featured a boat parade on the Seine River, the Paralympic ceremony is happening exclusively on land

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris all set to host Paralympics opening ceremony
Paris all set to host Paralympics opening ceremony | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:48 IST, August 28th 2024