Published 20:42 IST, September 2nd 2024
Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal in Women's Singles Badminton SU5
India's Thulasimathi Murugesan has lost her final against China's Yang Qiuxia, hence had to settle with the silver medal at Paris Paralympics 2024.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Thulasimathi Murugesan has lost her final against China's Yang Qiuxia, hence had to settle with the silver medal at Paris Paralympics 2024.
20:41 IST, September 2nd 2024