Published 23:22 IST, August 30th 2024
Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarterfinals, Swami crashes out
Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal's Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men's open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.
Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarterfinals, Swami crashes out | Image: @SportsArena1234
