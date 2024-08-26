Published 21:15 IST, August 26th 2024
Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics a year after losing lower leg in shark attack while snorkeling
The first step for swimmer Ali Truwit was overcoming her newfound fear of the one place she had always felt safe — the water.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics a year after losing lower leg in shark attack while snorkeling | Image: AP
