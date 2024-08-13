sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |

Published 11:51 IST, August 13th 2024

Gold Medalist Novak Djokovic Celebrated With a Hero’s Welcome by the Fans on His Return to Serbia

A plethora of admiring fans greeted Tennis star Novak Djokovic upon his return to Serbia following his campaign's end at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic shows his gold medal after defeating Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:51 IST, August 13th 2024