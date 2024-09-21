sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:44 IST, September 21st 2024

Patriots say it's not time yet to turn to Drake Maye at starting quarterback

Jacoby Brissett isn’t the problem. Drake Maye isn’t the solution.So the New England Patriots will go another week — at least with the veteran journeyman Brissett at starting quarterback before turning things over to Maye, the rookie first-round draft pick and acknowledged quarterback of the future.

