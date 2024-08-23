Published 10:23 IST, August 23rd 2024
Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt sees progress in rookie QB Drake Maye
With the offensive line still in flux and the development of the franchise’s rookie quarterback grabbing the majority of the headlines, plenty of attention has been on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt throughout the summer.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jacoby Brissett | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:23 IST, August 23rd 2024