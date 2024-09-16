sb.scorecardresearch
  • Patton Kizzire ends drought with 5-stroke victory in FedEx Cup Fall opener at Silverado

Published 12:25 IST, September 16th 2024

Patton Kizzire ends drought with 5-stroke victory in FedEx Cup Fall opener at Silverado

— Patton Kizzire ended a long victory drought Sunday in the Procore Championship, closing with a scrambling 2-under 70 for a tournament-record, five-stroke victory in the FedEx Cup Fall opener.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Patton Kizzire
Patton Kizzire hits from the 12th fairway during the third round of the Procore Championship golf tournament at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif. | Image: AP
