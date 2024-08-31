sb.scorecardresearch
  • PGA Tour: Sahith Theegala tied-fourth as Scottie Scheffler builds big lead at Tour Championships

Published 12:49 IST, August 31st 2024

PGA Tour: Sahith Theegala tied-fourth as Scottie Scheffler builds big lead at Tour Championships

Indian-American Sahith Theegala carded a 5-under 66 to be in tied-fourth place at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour Championship. With 67-66, he is 12-under for two rounds, including his three starting strokes as per the event's norms.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sahith Theegala
Sahith Theegala hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the first round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz | Image: AP
