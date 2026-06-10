'Praggnanandhaa is Playing Better Than Gukesh, But...': Viswanathan Anand Gives Verdict

Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa is on cloud nine after creating history in Norway and now chess icon Viswanathan Anand reckons Gukesh could do well by taking some inspiration from the Norway champion. For the unversed, 20-year-old Praggnanandhaa recently became the first Indian chess player to clinch the Norway chess title, while reigning world champion D Gukesh came sixth.

‘Pragg is Playing Better Than Gukesh But Anything Can Change’

Anand said he was delighted by Praggnanandhaa’s impressive Norway Chess win, especially his spectacular turnaround in the last four rounds. He praised Pragg’s concepts and style of play.

Anand added that Praggnanandhaa is currently playing better than Gukesh, though form can shift quickly. He noted Gukesh looks a bit stuck and suggested he could draw inspiration from Pragg.

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Breaking down Praggnanandhaa’s game, Anand noted that Pragg has been consistent for 18 months — aggressive, creative, and always combative, even when results don’t follow. He said the first six rounds matched Pragg’s form over the past 8-9 months, but the late surge was special because of how interesting the chess was.

Anand said India is firmly in the top three chess nations. The country has grown much stronger, with 95 Grandmasters, a world champion, and several players ranked at the top.

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