Published 13:59 IST, September 26th 2024
Pranavi, Tvesa all set for Open de France golf
Fresh from a Top-10 finish at the La Sella Open, Pranavi Urs will spearhead the Indian challenge, joined by Tvesa Malik at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.The 54-hole tournament with a purse of euros 375,000 will see the Top-60 make the cut after 36 holes and play the weekend.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tvesa Malik | Image: X/@jswsports
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:59 IST, September 26th 2024