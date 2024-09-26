sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:59 IST, September 26th 2024

Pranavi, Tvesa all set for Open de France golf

Fresh from a Top-10 finish at the La Sella Open, Pranavi Urs will spearhead the Indian challenge, joined by Tvesa Malik at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.The 54-hole tournament with a purse of euros 375,000 will see the Top-60 make the cut after 36 holes and play the weekend.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tvesa Malik
Tvesa Malik | Image: X/@jswsports
