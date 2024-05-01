Advertisement

Asian Games bronze medallist triple jumper Praveen Chithravel impressed with a 17.12m effort on way to gold but fell short of Paris Olympics qualification mark of 17.22m during the Indian Grand Prix 1 here on Tuesday.

The national record holder Tamil Nadu jumper achieved his season's best mark of 17.12m in his fourth attempt.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul won the silver with a below-par jump of 16.29m.

Uttar Pradesh’s World U20 medallist Shaili Singh edged past her more experienced competitor Nayana James of Kerala to clinch the women's long jump gold.

The 20-year-old Shaili recorded a jump of 6.52m in her first attempt which was good enough to earn her the top spot. Kerala’s 28-year-old Nayana, an Asian Championships medallist, took the second spot with 6.44m.

The Paris Games qualification mark in the women’s long jump is 6.86m.

Aditya Kumar Singh of Madhya Pradesh became the latest entrant in the 8m club in long jump as he won the event with an effort of 8.01m.

As expected, Manu DP of Karnataka won gold medal in the men’s javelin throw but his performance of 81.91m fell short of Paris Games qualification mark of 85.50m.

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games medallist Kishore Kumar Jena have already qualified for Paris Olympics in men's javelin throw.

Odisha's sprinter Animesh Kujur scored a double by winning both 100m and 200m titles. He clocked 10.51 seconds in 100m dash while he posted a time of 20.97 seconds in the 200m.

Nithya Gandhe of Telangana was the fastest woman of the meet as she won the 100m dash in 11.78 seconds.

Andhra Pradesh's Chelimi won the women's 200m, clocking 23.92 seconds, while Hima Das, who returned to action after being provisionally suspended for three whereabout failures in 12 months, did not finish the race.