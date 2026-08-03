Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Team India's Heroics At Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Indian contingent for its performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, after the country won 39 medals, including 13 gold.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the athletes for displaying exceptional skill, determination and dedication throughout the Games.

"Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners," PM Modi said.

"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hard work will keep inspiring our youngsters," he added.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for its future endeavours and expressed hope that the athletes would continue to perform well and bring further glory to the nation.

Advertisement

"My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.