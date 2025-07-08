'Probably The First Time...': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Roasts Roger Federer After Entering Wimbledon 2025 Q/F | WATCH VIDEO

Wimbledon 2025: Former World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, has been in unstoppable form. He has cruised through to his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday after a win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Djokovic, who would be chasing his record-eighth Wimbledon title, kept his humour game up after the win. Former World No. 1 Roger Federer, who was Djokovic's biggest rival during his playing days, was there to watch him. After the game, Djokovic admitted that he was relived that he was able to win in front of Federer.

He also mentioned that when Federer was there to cheer for him in the last two occasions, he lost. When Djokovic says this, the camera pans towards Federer - who smiles.

‘Good to break the curse’

"It's probably the first time he’s watching me and I’ve won the match," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "In the last couple, I lost the match, so it’s good to break the curse.

"It’s great to have Roger here, a huge champion and someone I admired and respected a lot. We’ve shared the stage for so many years and it’s great to have him back in his most successful and favourite tournament, no doubt."

“A lot of challenging moments for me,” Djokovic said right after the win, then later called it a “big, big relief” not to get pushed to a fifth set.

He trailed 4-1 in the fourth — before taking the last five games and 14 of the final 15 points.

Djokovic Faces Flavio Cobolli in Q/F

Djokovic’s bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam singles trophy overall will continue against No. 22 Flavio Cobolli of Italy.